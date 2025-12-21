Sar-I-Pul, Badakhshan Cruise Into Buzkashi League Final

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sar-i-Pul and Badakhshan teams have reached the final of the 7th edition of the Afghanistan Buzkashi League.

Organised by the Yama Patrol, the tournament kicked off on December 11 with participation of 11 teams.

Teams from Badakhshan, Takhar, Sar-i-Pul, Samangan, Balkh, Panjsher, Bamyan, Faryab, Herat, Kunduz and Baghlan competed in the event.

Four teams-Sar-i-Pul, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz-advanced to the semifinals.

Badakhshan defeated Baghlan by 3-1 in the first semi-final today (Sunday), while Sar-i-Pul beat Kunduz by 9-2 in the second semi-final.

The final is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

