Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sar-I-Pul, Badakhshan Cruise Into Buzkashi League Final

Sar-I-Pul, Badakhshan Cruise Into Buzkashi League Final


2025-12-21 02:01:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sar-i-Pul and Badakhshan teams have reached the final of the 7th edition of the Afghanistan Buzkashi League.

Organised by the Yama Patrol, the tournament kicked off on December 11 with participation of 11 teams.

Teams from Badakhshan, Takhar, Sar-i-Pul, Samangan, Balkh, Panjsher, Bamyan, Faryab, Herat, Kunduz and Baghlan competed in the event.

Four teams-Sar-i-Pul, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz-advanced to the semifinals.

Badakhshan defeated Baghlan by 3-1 in the first semi-final today (Sunday), while Sar-i-Pul beat Kunduz by 9-2 in the second semi-final.

The final is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

kk/ma

MENAFN21122025000174011037ID1110508915



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search