Jitan Ram Manjhi Demands Rajya Sabha Seat For His Party

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday publicly demanded one Rajya Sabha seat for his party and issued a strong warning to the BJP, stating that HAM is prepared to break the alliance if its demand is not met.

Addressing a party programme in Bihar's Gaya, Manjhi spoke directly to his son and HAM national president Santosh Kumar Suman, urging him to prepare for a political struggle.

“Don't be disheartened, Santosh. Jitan Ram Manjhi's father was a farmer, and today your father is a Union Minister. Be ready to fight. The BJP has acted dishonestly. Now, be prepared to raise slogans of Inquilab Zindabad,” the HAM leader said from the stage.

Manjhi alleged that the BJP had promised a Rajya Sabha seat during the Lok Sabha elections, but the commitment was not honoured.

He said Rajya Sabha elections are due in the coming months and warned that if the party is denied a seat again, HAM will reconsider its alliance.

“If we don't get the Rajya Sabha seat this time, I am ready to resign from my ministerial post and take a different path,” he declared.

Accusing the BJP of betrayal, Manjhi said HAM had been cheated in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and had been consistently underestimated.

“You made a mistake by underestimating us. If that mistake is repeated, we are also ready to walk alone,” he said.

Advising Santosh Kumar Suman on future strategy, Manjhi said the party must prepare to contest at least 100 seats if needed.

“What if the BJP offers only five seats? You should be ready to contest 100 seats. If we get even 6 per cent votes or 10-15 seats, the party will gain recognition,” he said, stressing the need for organisational unity.

Manjhi also made remarks about political funding, claiming that MPs and MLAs receive commissions from development funds and suggesting that such funds should be channelled to strengthen the party organisation.

“Every MP and MLA takes a commission. Last year, I said that we got Rs 5 crore in MP funds. If we get 10 per cent commission from the development funds, it would be a huge sum of money. Take the money and run the party,” Manjhi said from the stage.

He asserted that HAM has a strong vote base across regions from Purnea to Bettiah and claimed support from multiple castes, particularly the Musahar community and allied social groups.

“I have around five per cent vote share of my caste, and I have brought other castes together as well,” Manjhi said, reiterating his slogan of social unity.

Meanwhile, the HAM leader also defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent hijab-related controversy, saying the issue was being unnecessarily politicised.

He claimed the Chief Minister's action was misrepresented and that his intent was not malicious.

“If Nitish Kumar were a 20-year-old, it would be different. He is 74. His intention was only to say that when a girl becomes a doctor and works publicly, she does not need to cover her face,” Manjhi said, alleging that some elements were trying to create social discord over a non-issue.

He added it was encouraging that the woman concerned and her family had appealed for calm and that the controversy was being blown out of proportion for political reasons.