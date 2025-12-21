Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Number Of Visitors To Azerbaijan From North And South American Countries Announced

2025-12-21 09:05:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In January–October of this year, more than 31.5 thousand foreign citizens from North and South American countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 15.4 percent more than in the same period of 2024, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

