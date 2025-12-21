5 WWE Matches Of 2025 That Disappointed Fans And Became Talking Points For All The Wrong Reasons

Five WWE matches in 2025 failed to meet expectations, leaving fans frustrated with poor chemistry and botched endings.

John Cena's final WrestleMania appearance against Cody Rhodes carried immense expectations, especially with Cena portraying a heel for the first time. However, the contest lacked energy and intensity. The crowd remained disengaged, and the slow pace never improved. Despite a strong build, the match failed to deliver, leaving fans underwhelmed and branding it one of the year's worst bouts.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship clash between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella promised fireworks but fizzled quickly. Chemistry was absent, and repeated missed spots made the match awkward. Fans booed Nikki Bella throughout, despite her babyface role, which rattled her performance further. With sloppy sequences and little crowd interest, the match became a low point of Clash in Paris.

On the road to WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso faced Austin Theory in what was meant to build momentum. Instead, the contest lasted under a minute and was marred by botches. A failed dive outside the ring went viral, damaging Jey's credibility as he prepared for a major title shot. The match sparked debate about his in‐ring skills and remains infamous.

A Triple Threat main event featuring Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship turned into a fiasco. The competitors struggled to find rhythm, and the action felt rushed. The ending was botched when Jax failed to kick out, yet the referee stopped his count at two. The awkward finish on live television drew outrage and criticism.

The long‐awaited final chapter between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza disappointed fans. Lesnar dominated from start to finish, delivering multiple F5s and German Suplexes, while Cena barely mounted any offense. The one‐sided nature of the match turned it into a squash, robbing fans of the competitive spectacle they expected. Instead of a fitting farewell, it became forgettable.