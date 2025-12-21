Rare Snowfall In Saudi Arabia: Jabal Al-Lawz And Northern Regions Covered In Snow (PHOTOS)

Rare snowfall covered parts of northern Saudi Arabia on December 18, turning Jabal Al-Lawz and nearby desert regions white. The unusual weather event, triggered by a cold air system, stunned residents and sparked global attention online.

In a striking and unexpected weather event, parts of northern Saudi Arabia witnessed rare snowfall, turning stretches of desert and rugged mountains into snow-covered landscapes.

The phenomenon, recorded on December 18, surprised residents and captured global attention, as scenes more commonly associated with Europe replaced the Kingdom's usual arid terrain.

Images and videos of white-clad hills and dunes quickly went viral, sparking fascination and debate worldwide.

The most dramatic snowfall was reported in the Tabuk region, particularly around Jabal Al-Lawz, also known as Almond Mountain.

Rising approximately 2,580 metres above sea level, the mountain was blanketed in thick snow, transforming its rocky peaks into a sight reminiscent of the Swiss Alps rather than the Arabian Peninsula.

Snowfall extended beyond the mountains, settling on high desert plains, rocky slopes and even brown sand dunes. The visual contrast between snow and desert terrain left locals astonished, as familiar landscapes were reshaped by a sudden burst of winter conditions rarely seen in the region.

Meteorologists attributed the snowfall to a strong cold air system sweeping through northern Saudi Arabia.

The weather system pushed temperatures well below seasonal averages, with some areas experiencing lows of around minus 4°C.

In neighbouring regions, the same system brought heavy rainfall and icy conditions.

Locals were seen venturing outdoors in warm clothing, playing in the snow and capturing photographs of the rare event.

Videos circulating online showed camels, vehicles and pedestrians navigating snow-covered roads, adding to the surreal nature of the scenes unfolding across the region.

Apart from Jabal Al-Lawz, snowfall was also reported in parts of the Tabuk highlands and the Trojena area.

The Hail region reportedly experienced snow as well, marking one of the rare instances of such weather after several decades.

Meteorologists had also forecast the possibility of snow or frost in Al-Ghat, northern Riyadh and Al-Qassim.

Weather experts note that while snowfall in Saudi Arabia is not entirely unprecedented, it is largely limited to higher elevations during peak winter months between December and February.

Occurrences outside mountainous regions remain rare, making this event particularly noteworthy.

As visuals of snow-covered deserts spread online, many social media users expressed disbelief. Some questioned whether the images were real or generated using artificial intelligence tools, given the stark contrast between snow and Saudi Arabia's desert identity.

Despite speculation, meteorological data and verified reports confirmed that the snowfall was real. Experts stated that the phenomenon was driven entirely by natural atmospheric conditions, dismissing claims of digital manipulation or artificial enhancement.

The unusual sight of snow in one of the world's hottest regions sparked widespread curiosity and excitement. Hashtags related to Jabal Al-Lawz and snowfall in Saudi Arabia trended across platforms, as the rare weather event once again highlighted nature's ability to surprise and defy expectations.