Poland's PM Declares Zelensky "Hero" in Poland
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivered effusive praise for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, declaring him "a hero not only in Ukraine, but also in Poland," while celebrating the European Union's approval of a €90 billion ($105 billion) two-year financing package for Kyiv.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Zelensky following discussions at the Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw, Tusk announced: "Dear friend, at 3 am in Brussels, we made a decision on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine."
"The aggressor must pay for everything, including losses and destruction. That is why Russian assets have been permanently frozen," he stated, referencing Friday's EU leadership summit in Brussels where officials authorized the loan. Ukraine will only repay the financing after securing reparations from Russia.
Tusk argued the arrangement bolsters Ukraine's strategic position in its conflict with Russia.
Alluding to Zelensky's previous statement that he doesn't "play cards" in diplomatic negotiations, Tusk remarked, "I know you're not playing cards, but you certainly hold stronger cards now—also with us."
While conceding EU responses could prove "more effective," the Polish leader expressed satisfaction that officials fulfilled their pledges. "At least we have done what we promised," he said.
Zelensky embraced the EU decision, thanking bloc leadership and characterizing the move as "significant support that truly strengthens our resilience."
"Russia tried very hard to block this and delay it," the Ukrainian president noted. "Our soldiers and civilians are extremely grateful. Europe has shown leadership, and such decisiveness is crucial."
He acknowledged Poland's steadfast assistance, describing Warsaw's position as reliable and constant. "Thank you for supporting us… Poland has supported us from the very beginning of the war," he said. "We count on this support and are grateful for our unity."
Earlier Friday, Zelensky conducted talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, representing their inaugural face-to-face encounter.
The visit stood out for the remarkably synchronized messaging across Poland's foreign policy apparatus, despite persistent disagreements between Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski—and more extensively between the presidency and government—particularly regarding Poland's engagement with the EU and US.
Notwithstanding these internal rifts, Warsaw has projected substantial unity on backing Ukraine, highlighting the strategic importance assigned to Kyiv throughout the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Addressing questions about bilateral friction, Tusk stressed the importance of reciprocal understanding despite historical and political divergences.
"Your fight is our common fight—for Europe, for Poland, and for Ukraine," he declared, commending Zelensky's wartime leadership. "I greatly appreciate your personal efforts. You are a hero not only in Ukraine but also in Poland."
Ukrainian Domestic Backlash Over Warsaw Trip
Despite the constructive atmosphere in Warsaw, Zelensky's visit has sparked domestic criticism in Ukraine, exposing continuing sensitivities in bilateral relations.
Solomiya Bobrovskaya, a legislator from the Ukrainian Voice party serving on the parliamentary national security and defense committee, wrote on Facebook that the Zelensky-Nawrocki meeting could define bilateral ties for years ahead and accused the Polish president of "doing everything possible to ensure the meeting takes place in an atmosphere of maximum tension," pointing to legislative proposals affecting Ukrainian nationals in Poland, including modifications to social benefits.
She also criticized statements implying Ukraine has treated Poland as a "junior partner" or committed diplomatic errors.
"These are not attempts to build constructive dialogue, but efforts aimed at gaining sympathy among domestic voters," she wrote, labeling certain Polish actions as "provocative and openly hostile."
Simultaneously, Bobrovskaya suggested Ukrainian diplomats might hesitate to respond aggressively due to concerns about preserving military equipment and assistance transit through Polish territory.
She concluded that "good neighborliness with Poles" remains the sole practical path forward and voiced optimism the discussions would address not only challenging historical matters but also "our shared European future."
