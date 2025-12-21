403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Index Shows Slight Rise at Week’s End
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock gauge concluded Friday at 11,341.90 points, marking a modest increase of 0.06% compared to its earlier finish.
The session began at 11,346.15 points, with Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index advancing by 6.85 points relative to Thursday’s closure.
Throughout the day, the index touched a minimum of 11,291.08 and reached a peak of 11,354.26.
The overall capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at nearly 10.64 trillion Turkish liras ($249.5 billion), while the daily turnover amounted to 115.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion).
Out of the listed shares, 55 experienced declines, whereas 44 registered gains compared to the prior session.
Gold was valued at $4,344.40 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $59.70 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).
The exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira was 42.8090, the euro against the lira was 50.2140, and the British pound was exchanged at 57.2575 Turkish liras.
The session began at 11,346.15 points, with Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index advancing by 6.85 points relative to Thursday’s closure.
Throughout the day, the index touched a minimum of 11,291.08 and reached a peak of 11,354.26.
The overall capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at nearly 10.64 trillion Turkish liras ($249.5 billion), while the daily turnover amounted to 115.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion).
Out of the listed shares, 55 experienced declines, whereas 44 registered gains compared to the prior session.
Gold was valued at $4,344.40 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $59.70 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).
The exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira was 42.8090, the euro against the lira was 50.2140, and the British pound was exchanged at 57.2575 Turkish liras.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment