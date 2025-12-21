Ariana Grande Sings Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Ariana Grande crooned her own rendition of Mariah Carey's superhit song, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' during her 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.

Her monologue was about the difficulties of buying presents for acquaintances and friends of friends, titled 'What Do I Get for Christmas for This Dude?', reports 'Variety'.

Saturday marked the Christmas episode of this 'Saturday Night Live' season 51, with Grande as host and Cher as her musical guest.

As per 'Variety', it also was cast member Bowen Yang's final episode, as news broke Friday that he would be exiting the show. Yang, who appeared with Grande in 'Wicked' and this year's 'Wicked: For Good', joined her on stage for her spoof of Carey's song.

She said,“December is my favorite time of year in New York. I love the decorations, the snow on the ground. I love shopping for all my loved ones. But I have to admit, I get a little stressed shopping for certain other people in my life”.

The 'Saturday Night Live' audience cheered when they realized Grande was doing her own take on 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

“I don't know what to get for Christmas for my cousin's boyfriend Steve. I don't know a thing about him, only see him on Christmas Eve”, she added.

She also poked fun at her seemingly non-stop press tour for 'Wicked: For Good', joking that her director Jon M. Chu wouldn't give her any bathroom breaks.

She added,“Haven't shopped a lot for Christmas, 'cuz my schedule's never free. Had so much press for 'Wicked', Jon Chu will not let me pee”.

When Yang joined her on stage, Grande teased that he had very few lines in 'Wicked'.“Can I just say how much I loved your line in 'Wicked'? Thank you”, he said, to which Grande replied“You're welcome”.“No”, Yang said.“That was my line.” Saturday's episode marked Grande's third time hosting 'SNL'.