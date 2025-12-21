Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Rescued After Building Collapse in Gaza

Five Rescued After Building Collapse in Gaza


2025-12-21 07:56:16
(MENAFN) The Gaza Civil Defense announced Sunday that five individuals were pulled alive from beneath the debris of a collapsed roof in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the civil defense, eight people had been trapped when the roof of a three-story building gave way in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

After seven hours of rescue operations, five survivors—including one child and two women—were recovered and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the statement noted.

Three people remain missing, the civil defense added.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that over 60% of residential structures, 80% of commercial establishments, and 65% of roads have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli military actions during two years of war.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to still be buried under the wreckage of demolished buildings since the conflict began in October 2023.

Since that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 70,900 people in Gaza—primarily women and children—and injured nearly 171,200 others, leaving the enclave devastated.

MENAFN21122025000045017167ID1110508563



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search