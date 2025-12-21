403
Five Rescued After Building Collapse in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Gaza Civil Defense announced Sunday that five individuals were pulled alive from beneath the debris of a collapsed roof in the northern Gaza Strip.
According to the civil defense, eight people had been trapped when the roof of a three-story building gave way in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.
After seven hours of rescue operations, five survivors—including one child and two women—were recovered and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the statement noted.
Three people remain missing, the civil defense added.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that over 60% of residential structures, 80% of commercial establishments, and 65% of roads have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli military actions during two years of war.
Thousands of Palestinians are believed to still be buried under the wreckage of demolished buildings since the conflict began in October 2023.
Since that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 70,900 people in Gaza—primarily women and children—and injured nearly 171,200 others, leaving the enclave devastated.
