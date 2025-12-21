403
Shooting Kills Ten in Bekkersdal Tavern
(MENAFN) South African police announced Sunday that at least 10 individuals were killed and another 10 sustained injuries in a shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal township, located west of Johannesburg.
According to a broadcaster, the incident took place overnight at the KwaNoxolo tavern in the Tambo section, when unidentified gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on people inside the establishment as well as those gathered outside.
Authorities confirmed that the wounded were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.
Police initially verified 10 fatalities and stated that officers remained at the location as investigations continued.
Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana explained that several specialized units had been dispatched to the scene.
He said: “We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived. The provincial crime scene management team has arrived and a team from the local criminal record center is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence, and the provincial crime detective team is on scene.”
