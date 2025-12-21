403
IDF assaults two young Palestinians, arrests eight in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces assaulted two young Palestinians and detained eight others during pre-dawn operations carried out across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to reports.
Accounts indicate that Israeli troops stormed the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho in the eastern West Bank, where they violently attacked two young men inside their homes. The victims were later transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment, as stated by reports.
Elsewhere in the central West Bank, four young Palestinians were taken into custody after Israeli forces raided and searched homes in the town of Silwad, located northeast of Ramallah, according to local accounts.
In northern parts of the territory, two people were detained during raids in the village of Al-Araqa, south of Jenin, while two others were arrested in Bruqin, west of Salfit, following similar home searches, reports said.
According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Nearly 11,000 people have been injured, and around 21,000 have been detained during the same period.
In a landmark advisory opinion issued last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the removal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
