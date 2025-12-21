'No Relaxation In Aravallis, Only 0.19 Pc Mining Eligible': Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Slams 'Misinformation Campaign'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, on Sunday, rejected claims of dilution in protection norms for the Aravalli range, asserting that "no relaxation has been given" and warning against what he termed a deliberate attempt to spread confusion on a long-pending and sensitive environmental issue.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Yadav said the Aravalli range, one of the world's oldest mountain systems, spans four states - Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat - covering 39 districts and an area of around 1.44 lakh square kilometres.

“The matter concerning the Aravalli range has been under judicial scrutiny since 1985. From the very beginning, the thrust has been on strict regulation, especially of mining activities,” he said.

The minister underlined that the Supreme Court has directed all four states to adopt a uniform definition of the Aravalli range to prevent regulatory loopholes. This definition, he said, is based on a 1968 geological study by Richard Murphy and includes a 100-metre protection buffer.

"Some youtube channels and certain individuals are misleading people by claiming that the 100-metre rule applies only to the top portion of the mountain. This is completely false,” Yadav said.

Clarifying the provision, he added that the protection extends from the base structure of the mountain.“Even if the base goes 20 metres underground, the 100-metre protection applies from that point,” he explained.

Yadav stressed that mining is entirely banned in the Aravalli hills of Delhi and the issue remains under the Supreme Court's consideration.

“We are working in full coordination with the court. Any claim that mining has been permitted or relaxed in Delhi's Aravalli region is incorrect,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of protection, the minister said that of the total 1.44 lakh sq km Aravalli region, only about 0.19 per cent area may be eligible for mining under existing legal frameworks, while the rest remains fully protected.

“The Aravalli is secure. Stop spreading rumours,” he said, sending out a sharp political message amid the growing controversy.