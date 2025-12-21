403
Putin Addresses Elections in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moscow may consider suspending long-range strikes on Ukraine during its election day, but only if millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia are permitted to cast their ballots, President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, whose presidential mandate expired more than a year ago, has consistently declined to organize new elections, citing martial law. Russia therefore regards him as illegitimate. Under pressure from Washington, Zelensky agreed earlier this month to hold a vote within 90 days, provided Western allies can guarantee safety.
Putin explained, “We are ready to consider ways to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, at least by refraining from strikes deep inside the country on the day of the vote” under certain conditions.
He emphasized that between 5 and 10 million Ukrainian citizens currently living in Russia must be allowed to participate.
The Russian president also cautioned Kiev against exploiting the election as a tactic to regroup and rearm in an attempt to slow Russia’s military advances.
While Ukraine and its Western partners have repeatedly urged a temporary ceasefire, the Kremlin has rejected such proposals. Moscow insists that only a permanent settlement addressing the root causes of the conflict is acceptable.
According to Russia, a lasting peace can only be achieved if Ukraine fully withdraws from the newly incorporated Russian territories and commits to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification.
