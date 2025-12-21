Airborne Troops Show Rare Footage Of Fighting In Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"Russian troops continue to apply intense pressure on our defenses in Pokrovsk. To achieve their objective, the enemy is using their entire available arsenal. In particular, they are carrying out massive FPV drone attacks on a single target, trying to 'burn out' everything that is alive," the statement said.

During one of these attacks, fighters of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, while moving through the private residential sector of Pokrovsk, came under a swarm of enemy FPV drone strikes.

"Within two minutes, the enemy launched nearly 20 strike UAVs at the paratroopers. All launches occurred at minimal intervals – on average, one every three seconds. Despite the intensity of the attack, the personnel of the Sicheslav paratroopers suffered no losses. After the shelling ended, our group continued carrying out its combat mission," the Air Assault Forces reported.

The video shows first-person footage demonstrating the conditions in which the defenders of Pokrovsk daily hold back the enemy's advance.

As Ukrinform previously reported, near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a large concentration of armored vehicles belonging to Russian invaders.

