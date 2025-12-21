Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives First Deputy PM, Moi Undersecretary


2025-12-21 07:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who introduced to His Highness the newly appointed Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Major General Ahmad Al-Waheeb. (end)
