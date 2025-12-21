Meditation A Need For Collective Progress Towards Viksit Bharat: Vice-President (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Meditation is a need for collective progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat – not only as an economic leader but also as a spiritual leader, said Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan.

He was speaking at the World Meditation Day event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness near here.

Over 30,000 participants joined in person at the world's largest meditation hall, with a million more from around the globe participating virtually.

Themed 'One World, One Heart', the meditation was led by Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The event was attended by the Vice President Radhakrishnan, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu.

The Vice President appreciated the Heartfulness movement for its unparalleled commitment to peace, harmony and spiritual well-being. Heartfulness meditation is being practised by the police force in Madhya Pradesh, and they have witnessed a great change in their consciousness.

As the Global spiritual guide, Daaji has made meditation a simple practice for all ages and cultures. His teachings emphasise balance, compassion and inner transformation to build a sound society through conscious living.

The Vice-President stated that meditation leads to inner peace, clarity of heart and mind.“India has centuries of spiritual wisdom attained by rishis as part of its heritage and through the teachings of vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita, has contributed immensely to the world. The true source of all wisdom leads to the culmination of jeeva into Shiva,” he said.

“When we meditate, we transcend the barrier of humanity towards oneness towards society and nature. Let us lead by this example through spirituality and sustainability. Embrace mental peace and harmony,” he added.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma observed that Meditation brings clarity and helps discover the inner being.

“It guides the inner journey from untruth to truth, darkness to light, mortality to immortality. Our ancient wisdom suggests that through meditation ego is dissolved, allowing nations to embrace; it nurtures wellness, empathy, goodwill and contentment. This World Meditation Day, collective meditation can elevate humanity from agitation to clarity, division to oneness, impulse to restraint and collective observance and universal wellbeing,” he said.

Daaji said that meditation helps understand the purpose of life, and yet meditation comes with practice.“The process is eased through Pranahuti – a divine energy which accelerates our journey to the ultimate destination. Meditation in Sanskrit means Dhyana, a word which is a derivative of Dhi and Yan, which is akin to a vehicle that transports one's consciousness to the divine. It is a tool to drop the inertia and arrive at a higher consciousness,” he said.

“Just as our body needs nourishment, so does our mind need nourishment, which comes through meditation,” he added.

The session was open to everyone, including youth, students, professionals, and people from all walks of life. The meditation featured the transmission of Pranahuti by Daaji, a yogic energy that supports a shift into subtler states of consciousness and a natural sense of calm.