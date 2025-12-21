Delhi Police Recover $1,600 Stolen From Iranian Tourist's Purse

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) An amount of $1,600 stolen from the purse of an Iranian national has been traced and recovered within a few hours of the incident, and a bus helper was arrested in connection with the theft at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at Police Post ISBT Kashmere Gate by Delhi University Professor, Dr Ali Akbar Shah, who reported his house guest, Fareshteh Sayanjali, an Iranian citizen, who had arrived in India on December 13, had travelled to Uttarakhand and returned to the national capital on December 15 by a FlixBus from Rishikesh.

While de-boarding the bus at ISBT Kashmere Gate around 1.45 p.m., Sayanjali inadvertently left her purse on the bus. Shortly thereafter, she received a phone call from the bus operator informing her that the purse had been found.

However, upon receiving it, she discovered that the $1,600 kept inside was missing.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on December 16, and an investigation was launched immediately.

A police team comprising Head Constables Mukesh and Sheeshram, and Constable Bablesh was formed under the leadership of Inspector Prashant Yadav, SHO of Kashmere Gate police station, and under the supervision of ACP Shankar Banerjee.

During the investigation, the team questioned the driver and conductor of the FlixBus. The conductor informed the police that the purse had been found abandoned on a seat and was handed over to him by the bus helper, Monish.

Initially, the helper gave misleading replies, but sustained interrogation led him to confess to stealing the cash from the purse.

The accused was arrested, and a late-night raid was conducted at his residence in Jahangirpuri, during which the entire stolen amount of $1,600 was recovered.

The arrested accused Monish, 26, is a Class 10 pass who has been working as a helper with FlixBus for the past year, DCP Raja Banthia said.