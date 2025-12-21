Charlotte Company Advances Residential Epoxy Flooring Standards With New Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A clean, spacious garage with a newly finished, glossy epoxy floor."

A Charlotte flooring specialist is changing how homeowners approach floor durability and aesthetics. United Floor Coatings has introduced an upgraded residential epoxy flooring system that addresses common concerns about floor longevity, maintenance, and appearance in homes throughout North Carolina.

The company's latest ProMax Polyaspartic system demonstrates significant improvements over traditional floor coating products available in retail stores. This development comes as more homeowners seek professional-grade solutions that offer both visual appeal and long-term performance.

Industrial-Grade Solutions for Home Applications

United Floor Coatings distinguishes itself from typical retail options by implementing commercial-grade materials in residential settings. The epoxy flooring company reports that many homeowners have been disappointed by DIY products that fail to deliver the promised durability.

The technical specifications of the ProMax system reveal notable advantages. With 85% solids content and 300% elongation capacity, the coating withstands temperature fluctuations and daily wear far better than standard alternatives. The 7mg abrasion loss rating indicates superior scratch resistance, a critical factor in high-traffic areas of the home.

Lifetime Warranty Backs Installation Quality

United Floor Coatings stands behind its work with a lifetime warranty on all interior residential applications. This commitment reflects confidence in both product quality and installation expertise. The garage floor company emphasizes that proper floor preparation remains the most critical factor in achieving lasting results.

Located at 4209-D Stuart Andrew Blvd in Charlotte, the company has built its reputation on meticulous attention to detail during the preparation phase. Each floor receives an assessment based on its specific condition, with tailored prep work that addresses unique surface challenges.

Family-Oriented Business Model Shapes Customer Experience

The team at United Floor Coatings operates under a family-and-friends philosophy, extending this approach to customer relationships. This business model influences every aspect of service delivery, from initial consultation through project completion.

The epoxy flooring company offers free estimates to homeowners who know their space dimensions, providing quick phone quotes. For those preferring in-person consultations, the team conducts on-site evaluations with product samples. This flexibility accommodates different customer preferences and decision-making styles.

Nanotechnology Addresses Modern Flooring Challenges

High-performance tires present a specific challenge for garage floors, often leaving polymer transfer marks on coated surfaces. United Floor Coatings has integrated proprietary nanotechnology into its coating system to combat this issue.

This innovation helps floors maintain their original appearance longer than conventional coatings. The garage floor company notes that this feature particularly benefits homeowners with multiple vehicles or those who use their garages as workshop spaces.

Dual-Location Service Across North Carolina

While headquartered in Charlotte, United Floor Coatings maintains a second office in Raleigh at 6016 Triangle Dr. This expansion enables the company to serve a broader geographic area across North Carolina's urban centers.

The Charlotte office handles residential inquiries at (704) 769-2737, while commercial clients can reach the dedicated line at 866-798-2655. The Raleigh location is at (919) 766-2802 and provides regional coverage for customers in the Research Triangle area.

Technical Superiority Sets New Performance Standards

Comparative analysis reveals the ProMax Polyaspartic system's advantages over competing products in the local market. The elongation rating of 300% significantly surpasses alternatives, which range from 2.4% to 51%, indicating superior flexibility and crack resistance.

The garage floor company emphasizes two critical performance metrics: abrasion resistance and elongation. These factors directly influence how long floors retain their glossy, new appearance and how well they tolerate structural movement over time. The ProMax system's 7mg abrasion loss compares favorably with competitors' ratings ranging from 20mg to 65mg.

VOC content also differentiates the product. At 99 g/L, the coating produces minimal odor during installation and curing, a consideration for households with children, pets, or individuals sensitive to chemical odors.