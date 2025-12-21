Arab Policymakers Push Regional Nuclear Cooperation Amid Energy Transition Pressures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Jordan's Atomic Energy Commission and the Arab Atomic Energy Authority on Sunday concluded the Seventh Arab Forum on the Future of Nuclear Power Generation and Nuclear Desalination, held in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity at the Arab League.According to a statement issued by the commission, the forum examined the role of nuclear energy in addressing water scarcity and rising power demand across the Arab world, with discussions attended by IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov.The forum took place against a backdrop of shared regional pressures, including rapidly growing electricity demand, chronic water shortages, and commitments to lower carbon emissions, positioning nuclear energy as a strategic option within long-term development planning. Participants stressed the need for a coordinated Arab nuclear development framework to enhance energy and water security while supporting sustainable growth.Speakers emphasized that accelerating technological change in the global energy sector requires deeper regional integration and policy coordination to ensure Arab countries remain aligned with international safety, security, and innovation standards.The forum underscored nuclear power's role as a reliable, low-carbon baseload source capable of supporting electricity generation and seawater desalination, reinforcing energy resilience and long-term supply stability across the region.Participants highlighted progress made by national nuclear programs in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, calling for their experience to be leveraged as regional benchmarks for knowledge transfer and capacity building.The forum also recommended incorporating small modular reactors (SMRs) into national energy strategies to improve flexibility, reduce capital risk, and strengthen the integration of nuclear power with desalination projects.In regulatory and governance discussions, participants stressed the importance of independent oversight frameworks, harmonized Arab safety and security standards, and the development of a unified regional nuclear cybersecurity protocol, alongside greater attention to project economics and innovative financing structures.The forum called for expanded Arab and international cooperation in advanced nuclear technologies, including joint nuclear power projects between neighboring states, coordinated fuel-cycle management, radioactive waste handling, and the utilization of regional uranium and thorium resources. It also urged the establishment of a regional Arab center for nuclear education and training to strengthen human capital.Looking further ahead, participants recommended positioning nuclear fusion as a long-term strategic option for the Arab world, with coordinated research programs launched through Arab universities and research institutions in partnership with international fusion facilities.The forum brought together nuclear energy experts from 10 Arab countries, alongside representatives of regional and international organizations involved in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as technology providers including Russia's Rosatom and China's CNNC.