Brown University, MIT shooting suspect commits suicide

2025-12-21 04:29:15
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed Friday that Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, the suspect in the deadly Brown University and MIT shootings, died by suicide days before his body was discovered in a New Hampshire storage unit.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said an autopsy determined Neves Valente died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday, two days before his body was found Thursday evening in Salem, New Hampshire.

Neves Valente was publicly identified by Providence police as the suspect in the Dec. 13 Brown University shooting, which killed two students—Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Virginia—and injured nine others during a finals-week study session at the Barus & Holley Engineering Building.

Authorities later linked him to the Dec. 15 fatal shooting of MIT nuclear science professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Two 9 mm pistols recovered near his body were matched by the ATF and FBI to each attack.

Brown University President Christina Paxson noted that Neves Valente, a Portuguese national, had been a former student of physics at Brown from 2000 to 2001 before withdrawing in 2003.

“He has no current active affiliation with the university or campus presence,” she said.

Officials confirmed Neves Valente acted alone and are reviewing his recent movements, including credit card activity, but have found no writings or documents suggesting a clear motive.

