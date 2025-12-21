Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tavern shooting in Bekkersdal kills ten, ten others were injured

2025-12-21 04:25:45
(MENAFN) At least 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded in a shooting at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, police reported Sunday. The attack occurred overnight when unknown gunmen opened fire both inside the venue and on people gathered outside.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed the deaths and said investigations are ongoing.

Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said multiple units had been deployed to the scene. “We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived. The provincial crime scene management team has arrived and a team from the local criminal record center is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence, and the provincial crime detective team is on scene,” he said.

