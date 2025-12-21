Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Congratulates Lebanese Economist For Winning Great Arab Minds

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday (December 21) congratulated Professor Badi Hani from Lebanon for winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the Economics category for the year 2025.

"A distinguished professor of economics at Syracuse University, he has made exceptional contributions to econometrics and the development of economic data analysis models," the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai wrote on his X account.

"Hani has published more than 200 scientific papers, and his book on analysing economic data models serves as a reference for researchers around the world," Sheih Mohammed highlighted.

Professor Hani's research has laid the theoretical and practical foundations of panel data econometrics, which advanced enonomic analysis in areas such as wages, health, and economic forecasting.

The Dubai Ruler also emphasised the importance of professional economists in the Arab world, stating: "Our Arab communities are in need of professional economists... for effective policies are built on solid science and precise data... the economy of the nation is shaped by its minds, and by the determination of its sons to write a new Arab chapter in the journey of resuming our Arab civilisation."