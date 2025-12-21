403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
How Dubai Moves: dubizzle Insights Reveal the City’s Evolving Rental Car Habits in 2025
(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18 December 2025: Dubai’s rental car market continues to expand, driven by the city’s population growth, thriving tourism sector and rising demand for flexible, short-term mobility solutions. As residents and visitors prioritise convenience, cost efficiency, and lifestyle-based choices, rental cars have become a central part of how people move across the emirate — from family-friendly routes to luxury road experiences.
dubizzle, the UAE’s leading classifieds platform reveals the key trends shaping Dubai’s rental cars landscape, from the most in-demand vehicle categories to evolving consumer behaviours, budget patterns, and neighbourhoods driving the highest rental activity.
Commenting on the growth of the market in 2025, Sherif Magdy, Associate Director of Sales for dubizzle Cars, said:
“The data reflects a rental market evolving alongside Dubai’s rapid growth, with users increasingly prioritising convenience, value, and choice. From the rise in monthly rentals to the continued appeal of SUVs and luxury models, these insights help renters and partners understand shifting behaviour. At dubizzle, we remain committed to providing transparent, data-led mobility solutions that meet the needs of every customer across the emirate.”
Key Insights Shaping Dubai’s Rental Market in 2025
Dubai’s rental market continues to expand, shaped by a mix of lifestyle needs, economic factors, and the city’s growing visitor base. dubizzle’s platform insights reveal several clear patterns that defined renter behaviour in 2025:
●SUVs remain the strongest category, with up to four times more listings than other body types due to their versatility and family appeal.
●Monthly rentals continue to lead renter activity as residents seek predictable mobility without long-term commitment.
●Value-focused sedans and compact cars dominate everyday demand, while luxury SUVs and sports cars maintain strong interest among leisure renters.
●Rental prices span a wide spectrum, highlighting a market that caters equally to budget renters and premium travellers.
Seasonal spikes continue during major holiday periods, where rental demand rises sharply as users seek both convenience and comfort.
Vehicle Preferences & Most Viewed Models in 2025
Renter choices in Dubai reflect two distinct behaviours: practical, cost-driven decision-making and lifestyle-driven upgrades. Together, these patterns illustrate a diverse and maturing rental ecosystem.
●SUVs and sedans lead overall popularity, with SUVs preferred for space and comfort, while sedans generate the highest views thanks to affordability and fuel efficiency.
●Top-performing budget models include the Nissan Sunny, Mitsubishi Attrage, and Renault Symbol, consistently the most viewed by everyday commuters.
●Premium demand remains resilient, with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Nissan Patrol, and Ford Mustang topping luxury searches, driven by leisure travellers and short-term visitors.
●EVs and hybrids continue to grow slowly, showing early signs of increased renter curiosity.
Rental Duration & User Behaviour
dubizzle’s data shows a clear shift toward longer rental cycles, with customers prioritising convenience, stability, and cost clarity.
●Monthly rentals dominate the market, garnering approximately 45% of all user activity, particularly among residents opting for rentals over car ownership during transitional periods.
●Daily rentals remain significant with 37% of engagement volumes, largely driven by tourists, weekend travel, and short-term mobility needs.
●Weekly rentals continue to serve mid-term users, garnering 18% of the online traffic, including business travellers and temporary residents seeking flexibility without long-term commitment.
Price & Value Trends
Rental prices vary widely across vehicle types, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a market that offers mobility options for every user segment, from budget to luxury. Average prices on dubizzle for popular categories are as follows:
●Sports Cars & Wagons: AED 1,300–1,400 per day, reflecting strong premium leisure demand.
●Pick-ups, Trucks & Convertibles: AED 700–900 per day, appealing to adventure and niche-use renters.
●Coupes: AED 600–700 per day, a mid-premium option for weekend or short-term use.
●Vans & SUVs: AED 350–450 per day, preferred by families and groups.
●Hatchbacks, Sedans & Crossovers: AED 90–150 per day, the most affordable segment for everyday renters.
The findings highlight a dynamic rental ecosystem shaped by shifting lifestyles, rising expectations, and greater demand for flexible mobility. With these trends set to accelerate, dubizzle remains committed to supporting the market with real-time insights and seamless access to rental options across the emirate.
dubizzle, the UAE’s leading classifieds platform reveals the key trends shaping Dubai’s rental cars landscape, from the most in-demand vehicle categories to evolving consumer behaviours, budget patterns, and neighbourhoods driving the highest rental activity.
Commenting on the growth of the market in 2025, Sherif Magdy, Associate Director of Sales for dubizzle Cars, said:
“The data reflects a rental market evolving alongside Dubai’s rapid growth, with users increasingly prioritising convenience, value, and choice. From the rise in monthly rentals to the continued appeal of SUVs and luxury models, these insights help renters and partners understand shifting behaviour. At dubizzle, we remain committed to providing transparent, data-led mobility solutions that meet the needs of every customer across the emirate.”
Key Insights Shaping Dubai’s Rental Market in 2025
Dubai’s rental market continues to expand, shaped by a mix of lifestyle needs, economic factors, and the city’s growing visitor base. dubizzle’s platform insights reveal several clear patterns that defined renter behaviour in 2025:
●SUVs remain the strongest category, with up to four times more listings than other body types due to their versatility and family appeal.
●Monthly rentals continue to lead renter activity as residents seek predictable mobility without long-term commitment.
●Value-focused sedans and compact cars dominate everyday demand, while luxury SUVs and sports cars maintain strong interest among leisure renters.
●Rental prices span a wide spectrum, highlighting a market that caters equally to budget renters and premium travellers.
Seasonal spikes continue during major holiday periods, where rental demand rises sharply as users seek both convenience and comfort.
Vehicle Preferences & Most Viewed Models in 2025
Renter choices in Dubai reflect two distinct behaviours: practical, cost-driven decision-making and lifestyle-driven upgrades. Together, these patterns illustrate a diverse and maturing rental ecosystem.
●SUVs and sedans lead overall popularity, with SUVs preferred for space and comfort, while sedans generate the highest views thanks to affordability and fuel efficiency.
●Top-performing budget models include the Nissan Sunny, Mitsubishi Attrage, and Renault Symbol, consistently the most viewed by everyday commuters.
●Premium demand remains resilient, with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Nissan Patrol, and Ford Mustang topping luxury searches, driven by leisure travellers and short-term visitors.
●EVs and hybrids continue to grow slowly, showing early signs of increased renter curiosity.
Rental Duration & User Behaviour
dubizzle’s data shows a clear shift toward longer rental cycles, with customers prioritising convenience, stability, and cost clarity.
●Monthly rentals dominate the market, garnering approximately 45% of all user activity, particularly among residents opting for rentals over car ownership during transitional periods.
●Daily rentals remain significant with 37% of engagement volumes, largely driven by tourists, weekend travel, and short-term mobility needs.
●Weekly rentals continue to serve mid-term users, garnering 18% of the online traffic, including business travellers and temporary residents seeking flexibility without long-term commitment.
Price & Value Trends
Rental prices vary widely across vehicle types, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a market that offers mobility options for every user segment, from budget to luxury. Average prices on dubizzle for popular categories are as follows:
●Sports Cars & Wagons: AED 1,300–1,400 per day, reflecting strong premium leisure demand.
●Pick-ups, Trucks & Convertibles: AED 700–900 per day, appealing to adventure and niche-use renters.
●Coupes: AED 600–700 per day, a mid-premium option for weekend or short-term use.
●Vans & SUVs: AED 350–450 per day, preferred by families and groups.
●Hatchbacks, Sedans & Crossovers: AED 90–150 per day, the most affordable segment for everyday renters.
The findings highlight a dynamic rental ecosystem shaped by shifting lifestyles, rising expectations, and greater demand for flexible mobility. With these trends set to accelerate, dubizzle remains committed to supporting the market with real-time insights and seamless access to rental options across the emirate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment