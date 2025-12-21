Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine fails in mobilization due to internal errors

2025-12-21 03:46:05
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, stated that the country’s mobilization drive during the conflict with Russia has largely failed due to internal mistakes rather than external pressures.

Budanov, speaking to media, said, “We all blame Russia, but its influence [on this matter] isn’t as great as everyone thinks.” He added that the main issue was a “completely failed media campaign… which, let’s say, allowed the mobilization issue to become a tense one.” He criticized both deliberate actions driven by personal ambitions and thoughtless mistakes within Ukraine, insisting, “We destroyed our own mobilization. Those who say otherwise are wrong. We destroyed it ourselves.”

Reports indicate that recruitment has only reached around half of the required numbers, with roughly 30,000 people enlisted per month. Measures such as barring adult men from leaving the country and lowering the draft age have had limited impact, while public backlash against conscription methods—particularly the widely circulated “busification” videos—has intensified protests and resistance.

Russian officials estimate that Ukraine has lost nearly 500,000 servicemen this year, straining the country’s ability to replenish its forces. Budanov’s remarks underline that internal mismanagement, rather than solely the conflict with Russia, has contributed significantly to the recruitment challenges.

