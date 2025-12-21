Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4011360

TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Nathan Rode

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/20/2025 1908 hours

LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Lovely

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence on Dickey Rd in Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lovely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was later ordered held on 500 dollars bail by the Honorable court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/22/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: 500.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

