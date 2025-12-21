Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4011360
TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Nathan Rode
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2025 1908 hours
LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Lovely
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence on Dickey Rd in Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lovely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was later ordered held on 500 dollars bail by the Honorable court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/22/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: 500.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
