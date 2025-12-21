403
US Justice Department Publishes Epstein Records
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has unveiled a substantial collection of documents connected to its inquiries into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making the materials accessible on the internet this past Friday.
These files were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law endorsed by President Donald Trump that obliges the Justice Department to release records associated with federal criminal probes into Epstein and his longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The archive, referred to as the ‘Epstein Library’, has been arranged into four principal sections: judicial records; disclosures mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act; papers published following Freedom of Information Act requests; and materials earlier submitted to the House Oversight Committee in September.
Within the collection are numerous photographs depicting Jeffrey Epstein, his convicted collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell, and other individuals during journeys to destinations such as Bali in Indonesia, Morocco, and St. Tropez in France. A significant portion of these images has been heavily censored to comply with legal obligations, ensuring that details which could reveal potential victims or involve child sexual abuse material are removed.
The Justice Department also issued a cautionary note on the website hosting the archive, emphasizing that “all reasonable efforts” were undertaken to examine and redact personal data concerning victims and other private persons. Nevertheless, it warned that given the sheer scale of the material, certain confidential or sensitive information might unintentionally remain. Additionally, the department highlighted that parts of the collection include accounts of sexual assault and may not be appropriate for every reader.
