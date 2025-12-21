403
US Launches Retaliatory Strikes on ISIS Targets
(MENAFN) The United States has carried out aerial bombardments against suspected Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) positions in Syria, an action President Donald Trump characterized as “very serious retaliation” following the deaths of American personnel earlier this month.
On Friday, Trump explained that the strikes were ordered in response to a December 13 assault near Palmyra, which resulted in the deaths of two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter. He declared, “Because of ISIS’s vicious killing of brave American patriots in Syria… I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible,” adding, “We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria.”
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that US forces had initiated Operation Hawkeye Strike, aimed at IS combatants, facilities, and weapons depots. He emphasized that the mission was punitive in nature rather than the start of a broader military campaign. “This is not the beginning of a war – it is a declaration of vengeance,” Hegseth stated. “If you target Americans – anywhere in the world – you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”
US Central Command confirmed that American forces “commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria.” The campaign involved fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and other military resources. The Pentagon has not yet disclosed the number of sites hit or casualties sustained, noting that evaluations of the damage are still underway.
