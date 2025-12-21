Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kareena Kapoor, Recalls Her Debut In 'Refugee'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently bumped into actress Kareena Kapoor Khan during a flight to Delhi. The 'Marathon Man' took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share pictures from the flight and said meeting Bebo brought back old memories.

Kher shared a series of stunning pictures with Kareena along with a detailed note as he recalled the time the first time he met the actress during the shooting of her debut film 'Refugee' in the year 2000. In his long post, Kher remembered how Kareena was eager to make her mark in films and how she achieved that goal over the years.

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Note

"IN FLIGHT WITH KAREENA: First time I met #Bebo was on the sets of JP Dutta's #Refugee! Year was 2000! And It was her debut film. She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, restless to make it big (which she did) and amazingly real as a person! Over the years I have watched her grow into a very fine and elegant actress! Yesterday, we were in the same flight! We chatted about lots of things," Kher said.

"25 years later was delightfully happy to find that she is hungry for great roles, remains a beautiful person who still is real and loves conversations. Thank you dearest #Kareena for your warmth and appreciation! Yes! I do look the same in all these years. May God keep you and your family happy and healthy! Love and prayers always. #Diva Actor @kareenakapoorkhan," he added.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently marked his second film as a director with Tanvi The Great. The film stars newcomer Shubhangi Dutt and focuses on a young girl living with her mother and grandfather. The story is based on the Indian Army and autism.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. As explained by the National Award-winning filmmaker, 'Daayra' tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. (ANI)

