Kremlin Says Zelensky Contradicting Himself Over Election Remarks
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky of hypocrisy, claiming he opposes foreign election interference while actively soliciting Western intervention.
Zelensky, whose presidential mandate lapsed more than a year ago, halted electoral processes following the February 2022 escalation of hostilities with Russia, invoking martial law as justification.
Earlier this month, the Ukrainian leader indicated willingness to conduct elections—but only with security guarantees from Ukraine's Western allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin countered with an offer to suspend deep strikes on Ukrainian territory during voting day, contingent upon allowing millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia to participate.
The Ukrainian leader posted on X Friday that he had consulted with US officials and anticipates Washington's assistance in enforcing a ceasefire to "ensure safe elections."
Peskov told media Saturday that the stance reveals internal inconsistency.
"Zelensky is contradicting himself," Peskov stated. "He says that he would not let anyone interfere, would not let Putin interfere in the elections… yet he appealed to the Americans... So he does not object to interference by the Americans."
Zelensky has maintained that balloting must exclusively involve "citizens of Ukraine who are within the country, on Ukrainian-controlled territory," asserting this approach would "ensure fair and transparent elections."
Though he conceded "there is also the practice of voting abroad," he remained silent regarding Donbass residents—territory Kiev continues claiming—or the millions of Ukrainians living throughout Russia.
US President Donald Trump challenged Ukraine's democratic legitimacy earlier this month, asserting Kiev exploits the conflict to postpone elections. Speaking with Politico, Trump declared it is "an important time to hold an election," contending Ukrainians "should have that choice."
Moscow asserts Zelensky has forfeited legitimacy and that Ukrainian constitutional law places authority with parliament pending a new presidential election.
Russia has additionally cautioned against exploiting elections or ceasefires as tactical maneuvers to secure time for rearming and reorganizing, as European NATO members revive discussions about troop deployments to Ukraine once security conditions permit.
