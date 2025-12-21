Anees Bazmee Says 'The Love Hasn't Aged A Bit' As 'Welcome' Clocks 18 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee penned a special post as his 2007 romantic comedy "Welcome" completed 18 years of release.

The director shared that although the movie has aged, the audience's love for the drama continues to remain young.

Dropping a couple of scenes from "Welcome" on his Instagram account, Bazmee went on to write, "18 years of Welcome... and the love hasn't aged a bit. From Majnu-Uday's madness to Ghungroo's priceless reactions, from Rajiv's innocence to RDX's swag- every character stayed, lived, and became family. (sic)."

Bazmee also expressed his gratitude towards movie buffs for continuing to shower love on the movie even after so many years.

"Welcome became a mood, a reference, a comfort watch. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and for welcoming Welcome into your lives again and again," added the director.

Commemorating the occasion, actor Anil Kapoor, who essayed the role of Majnu in "Welcome", recalled how late actor Feroz Khan lifted the project single-handedly with his power-packed performance as "RDX".

Dropping a few images from the movie on social media, Anil wrote,“18 years of Welcome. This one's for Feroz Khan Saab Welcome wasn't Welcome without RDX, just like Mr. India wasn't complete without Mogambo. both are irreplaceable period (sic).”

“I remember hearing the script and wondering how it would land yaha ruk jati hai baith jati hain. Anees bhai said,“Chinta mat karo... Feroz Saab picture utha lenge. And he did. RDX lifted the film. This film. this character, this madness. magic," he added.

Along with Anil and Feroz Khan, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in significant roles, along with Sunil Shetty and Malaika Arora doing special appearances.

It must be noted that“Welcome” marks the last on-screen appearance of Feroz Khan, before he passed after suffering from lung cancer.