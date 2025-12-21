403
Gabbard Accuses NATO Allies, Reuters of Fueling Conflict
(MENAFN) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has charged European NATO members with attempting to draw Washington into a direct clash with Russia, while sharply criticizing Reuters for “fomenting hysteria” to promote war.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it intends to strike EU nations, describing such claims as fearmongering tactics employed by Western leaders to justify expanded military budgets. Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin dismissed these assertions as “lies and nonsense.”
Nevertheless, in a report released on Friday, Reuters alleged that “Putin intends to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire,” citing unnamed sources supposedly “familiar with US intelligence.”
“No, this is a lie and propaganda Reuters is willingly pushing on behalf of warmongers who want to undermine President Trump’s tireless efforts to end this bloody war that has resulted in more than a million casualties on both sides,” Gabbard countered in a post on X.
According to Gabbard, US intelligence evaluations instead suggest that Russia “seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO” and does not possess the capability to wage such a conflict even if it desired to.
