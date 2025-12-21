Al-Qahtani, Al-Marri And Al-Musnad Seal Podium Spots In QFC Round 2

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The competitions of the second round of Qatar Freestyle Championship (QFC) in its new 2025/2026 season concluded on Friday evening at Qatar Racing Club (QRC). The round was held under the generous patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, and witnessed a large crowd that filled the grandstands.

Registration and technical inspection procedures were conducted last Wednesday, as Thursday coincided with the celebrations of the National Day of the State of Qatar. Registration was exceptionally reopened on Friday for approximately three hours to allow the largest possible number of participants to compete in this round.

The inspection procedures adopted by the championship's organizing committee emphasize the readiness of the cars to compete according to a few standards and conditions that all competitors must meet.

According to the competition format, each competitor is given one opportunity to enter the track and perform a freestyle run, aiming to execute specific maneuvers: drifting, reverse driving, the knot maneuver, and the 'Riyous' maneuver, within a total time not exceeding four minutes. There is also a dedicated score for the overall style of the performance.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani managed to secure his second consecutive title after winning the opening round.

Saud Al-Marri repeated his result from the previous round by finishing in second place, while Ahmed Al-Musnad claimed third place, outperforming Mohammed Al-Farhan and Ahmed Al-Banna, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

As customary, the event concluded with the top three finishers being honored on the podium amid a large crowd, marking the end of the second round of the championship and the beginning of preparations for the third and penultimate round, scheduled to take place in two weeks.