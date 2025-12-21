QND Celebrations At Darb Al Saai Attract 300,000 Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Darb Al Saai events concluded yesterday after an 11-day celebration organised by the Ministry of Culture in observance of Qatar's National Day, held at the Darb Al Saai venue in the Umm Salal area.

Darb Al Saai offered an integrated experience that showcased the authenticity of Qatari heritage and the values of loyalty and belonging passed down from fathers to sons across generations, enhancing the visual dimension and highlighting Qatari identity in all its details.

This year's events were held under the National Day slogan,“By you we rise, and from you we draw hope,” and featured a wide array of cultural, heritage, and artistic activities across an area of 150,000 square meters at the permanent venue.

A large number of entities participated in this year's National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Communications and the National Cyber Security Agency, Qatar National Archives, the Qatari Cultural Center for the Deaf, Qatar Photography Center, the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind, the“Qatar Reads” initiative, and Qatar Islamic Bank.



The National Day Organizing Committee stated that Darb Al Saai events witnessed a large public turnout, with approximately 300,000 visitors from citizens and residents, averaging around 30,000 visitors per day, in addition to crowds who followed the National Day parade along the Doha Corniche.

The events reflected Qatari heritage in both its desert and maritime dimensions. The Al-Maqtar activity, considered one of the most important heritage pillars of the event, featured closely built homes simulating Bedouin life and presented a live model of the lifestyle of ancestors during their journeys and their adherence to customs and traditions. The activity attracted strong public interest.

Darb Al Saai also highlighted maritime heritage through the Al-Bidda activity, which embodied the traditional coastal environment through Al-Bidda Majlis, the Mutawa's house, the popular café, the Nakhuda, the Naham, and the Tawash, accompanied by traditional maritime games, cultural competitions, and a collection of specialised maritime museums documenting seafaring heritage.

Children enjoyed a wide range of activities, with the organizing committee allocating outdoor events such as various sports, while the main stage hosted cultural programs including seminars and poetry evenings with national and cultural themes.

The“Qatari House” activity offered a historical glimpse into the traditional Qatari home and its key features.

This year, Darb Al Saai represented an exceptional fusion of past and present, becoming an open space where identity grows and the values of loyalty and belonging are reinforced across all segments of society.

The events provided a vivid and authentic portrayal of the lives of fathers and forefathers, alongside modern models showcasing Qatar's achievements that strengthen its development journey rooted in ancestral heritage.

The venue was adorned with visual arts and creative displays, including exhibitions and works by pioneers of fine arts in Qatar, presenting a rich cultural and aesthetic panorama of Qatar's heritage, history, and renaissance.