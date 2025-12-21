Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Misli Premier League Round Continues With Key Matchups


2025-12-21 02:05:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 16th round of the Misli Premier League continues today with two matches scheduled for the second matchday, Azernews reports.

In the first game, Gabala will face Qarabag at home. Gabala currently sits at the bottom of the table in 11th place with eight points, while Qarabag occupies second position with thirty-three points, remaining one of the main contenders near the top of the standings.

The second fixture of the day will see Araz-Nakhchivan host Shamakhi. After fifteen rounds, Araz-Nakhchivan is placed sixth with twenty-three points, while Shamakhi follows in eighth place with twenty points.

