Misli Premier League Round Continues With Key Matchups
In the first game, Gabala will face Qarabag at home. Gabala currently sits at the bottom of the table in 11th place with eight points, while Qarabag occupies second position with thirty-three points, remaining one of the main contenders near the top of the standings.
The second fixture of the day will see Araz-Nakhchivan host Shamakhi. After fifteen rounds, Araz-Nakhchivan is placed sixth with twenty-three points, while Shamakhi follows in eighth place with twenty points.
