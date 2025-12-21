Misinformation And Meals: How Cancer Scares Spread In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Dr. Fiaz Maqbool Fazili

Time and again, the valley sees the same story unfold.

A food item is sent for official testing, partial results leak to the media, and by the time the science is clear, panic has already taken over.

Eggs are the latest target.

Before them, it was allegedly rotten meat, chemically ripened fruits like watermelon, pesticide-heavy vegetables, rice from adulterated mills, dried and smoked fish, and even microplastics in salt tea.

Families stare at their plates, unsure what is safe to eat and what might slowly harm them.

Food carries culture, survival, and memory. When fear replaces evidence, society becomes anxious, mistrustful, and vulnerable to misinformation.

The question is not whether food safety matters, it does, but how we can responsibly say that a particular food causes cancer.

When fear travels faster than facts, cancer turns from a disease into a breakfast plate phobia. People decide what to eat, avoid, and blame without real evidence.

Cancer in Kashmir has silently moved from hospitals into kitchens, dining rooms, and social media feeds. Headlines, viral videos, and misinterpreted studies often trigger panic: Eggs are dangerous, milk is toxic, rice contains chemicals, fruits and vegetables are contaminated, meat is lethal.

Foods that have nourished families for generations become villains overnight. Families change diets abruptly, while anxiety replaces reason.

We need to ask whether these scares are real or whether they have turned into collective fears.

Cancer is real and devastating. It is rising globally because people live longer, cities grow, lifestyles change, and detection improves. What is often exaggerated is how we interpret risk.

Fear that is disconnected from science harms more than it protects. Not everything that can cause cancer actually does. Confusing potential danger with proven harm turns nutrition into anxiety.

Medical science distinguishes hazard from risk.

A hazard can cause harm under certain conditions. Risk is the chance it will harm a person in everyday life.

Laboratory experiments often use doses far higher than humans ever encounter. Early findings matter because they signal possible danger, but they do not automatically translate into daily risk.

When preliminary results are presented as absolute truth, fear spreads.

Social media thrives on extremes. Eat this, die. Avoid that, survive. Cancer does not appear from a single meal or a single ingredient. It develops over years, shaped by patterns, immunity, exposure, and lifestyle.

One food item is rarely the culprit.

Every decade produces a new dietary enemy. Yesterday it was fats. Today it is carbohydrates. Tomorrow it may be proteins.

Nothing is safe from suspicion: eggs, milk, meat, rice, tea, even coffee. Foods that have fed generations suddenly seem dangerous, often without solid evidence.

Focusing on single foods distracts from what really matters. Tobacco, alcohol, inactivity, obesity, stress, pollution, and delayed diagnosis influence cancer risk far more than a single meal.