3 Key Reasons WWE Must End Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Championship Run And Crown Drew Mcintyre

Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed Champion faces growing criticism. Here are three reasons WWE should end it soon.

It has been a long time since Drew McIntyre secured a significant win in WWE. The Scottish Warrior previously lost to Cody Rhodes, and another defeat would damage his standing further. A victory over Rhodes would not only restore McIntyre's credibility but also establish him as a powerful top heel. Giving him the championship would mark a turning point in his career and provide WWE with a fresh storyline direction.

The American Nightmare's reign as Undisputed Champion has failed to bring new energy to SmackDown. Many fans online have expressed frustration with his booking, noting that his presence as champion has not added excitement to the roster. Keeping Rhodes in the same role risks stagnation. A change at the top would inject new life into the Friday night show and make the world title picture more compelling.

During his tenure on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes has been almost exclusively tied to the world title feud. Without the championship, WWE's creative team could book him in non‐title rivalries, opening opportunities to work with younger and emerging talents. This would allow Rhodes to contribute to the roster in a different way while giving SmackDown new championship feuds that do not rely on him. A new champion would broaden the storytelling possibilities and diversify the show's direction.