Russia to Cancel Post-Cold War Military Deals with Eleven EU States
(MENAFN) Moscow formally terminated multiple bilateral defense cooperation treaties with European powers Saturday, dismantling military-diplomatic frameworks established in the decade following the Soviet Union's collapse.
Russia's Defense Ministry received official authorization to dissolve agreements with Germany, Poland, and Norway, alongside comparable arrangements with Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic.
The directive appeared on the Russian government's authorized legal database, officially ending post-Cold War security accords spanning agreements signed between 1992 and 2002.
The mass cancellation represents one of Moscow's most sweeping rejections of post-Soviet cooperative frameworks with European nations, signaling a definitive break from the partnership-oriented approach that characterized the 1990s.
These agreements were originally crafted during a period of relative optimism following the Cold War's conclusion, when Russia and European states sought to establish transparent military-to-military communication channels and confidence-building measures.
The dissolved pacts typically covered areas including military personnel exchanges, defense technology cooperation, joint training exercises, and transparency mechanisms designed to prevent misunderstandings between former adversaries.
The cancellations formalize the dissolution of military-diplomatic structures amid escalating geopolitical friction between Moscow and Western capitals, particularly following Russia's military operations in Ukraine and the subsequent expansion of sanctions regimes.
