Erdogan says Türkiye's defense exports reached seven billion dollars
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that the country’s defense and aviation exports have surged to $7.445 billion over the past 11 months, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period last year.
Speaking at the Commissioning of Naval Platforms Ceremony, Erdogan stated, "In the last 11 months, our defense and aviation exports increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion." He highlighted that Turkey currently ranks as the world’s 11th largest defense exporter and aims to break into the top 10 by 2028, with a target of $11 billion in exports.
The president emphasized that Turkey’s defense industry projects are designed not only to develop new products but also to expand the broader ecosystem and strengthen domestic technology production. "In every project we carry out in the field of the defense industry, we aim not only to develop products but also to expand the ecosystem and our capacity to produce technology," he said.
Erdogan further noted that Turkey is among a select group of 10 countries globally capable of designing and launching its own warships. "We have launched the construction processes of our 300-meter-long aircraft carrier, which will be the elder brother of TCG Anadolu," he added.
He also highlighted ongoing and future projects aimed at enhancing deterrence across land, sea, air, and cyberspace. All stages—from research and development to mass production—are being carried out using domestic and national resources.
Erdogan concluded by underlining the defensive nature of these initiatives, saying, “All these investments we have implemented are not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and our future.”
