Nikita Dutta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Unplanned Solo Trip To London

Soaking in the holiday spirit of the city, the actress offered a peek into her quiet moments abroad. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Kabir Singh' actress posted a video of her where she gave a quick glimpse of day one of her solo trip to London. Nikita talked about landing in the city, braving the cold weather, enjoying gelato despite the chill.

She also spoke about spotting squirrels and birds at St James's Park. Nikita also explored Winston Churchill's War Rooms during her walk. Later, she strolled through iconic spots like Trafalgar Square and Bond Street. She also took in the beautifully lit Christmas streets before ending her day with a hearty pasta meal. Alongside the clip, Dutta wrote,“Day 1 in London: Ate too much, walked too much, still not tired Christmas, London, Travel, A day in my life.”

In the video, Nikita could be heard saying,“Day one on my unexpected unplanned solo trip to London. I have landed, checked in, covered myself up while it's eight degrees outside and very wisely decided to enter a gelato store because that's what intelligent people do. I am eating a double scoop of vanilla and a hazelnut chocolate gelato in this cold while I'm walking outside and I have the cold wind hitting on me.”

“I don't know how wise that idea was but while walking I entered St James Park and you can see that pretty squirrel right there and these birds giving me the most aesthetic unexpected shot. While I was walking, I came across these gorgeous beauties. Just look at this one walk.”

“I was so obsessed I tried to follow it for the longest time and then finally gave up and let them be because they're just gonna act cool the whole time. I continued walking because the sun was still shining bright which is by the way a rare sight over here and once, I got here I entered the thing that I was walking towards which is Winston Churchill's war room. It is inside a basement.”

“I walked towards the Trafalgar Square which you can see is I think the most crowded place in the world currently. At least so I think. There was barely any place to walk. That's the pretty Christmas tree of Central London. I walked from there to Primark to buy some essentials like gloves, leggings and caps because yes it's really really cold and I was starving after that. In search of food I kept walking through these pretty lit streets,” added Nikita Dutta.

“That's Bond Street by the way. One of the most prettiest streets and this was something I just randomly walked through which is the Birlingham Arcade in search of food when finally I landed up at Chaconne's which was the first place I saw. Ate a plateful of that pasta because look at those steps and that's how they want to end it.”

Work-wise, Nikita Dutta has featured in projects such as“Gold,”“Kabir Singh,”“The Big Bull,” the supernatural horror film“Dybbuk,” and the web series“Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”