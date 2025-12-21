403
Lavrov stresses peace, security as key to Africa’s development
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday stressed that reinforcing peace and security in Africa is essential for the continent’s sustainable development and plays a crucial role in maintaining global stability, according to official statements.
Speaking at the 2nd Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to supporting African nations in security efforts. “We attach great importance to the issues of strengthening peace and security on the African continent. This is a key condition for ensuring progressive, sustainable socioeconomic development and an important element in maintaining global stability,” he said.
Lavrov noted Moscow’s assistance in clearing mines and improvised explosive devices, as well as expanding professional training programs for African military and law enforcement personnel.
He also emphasized the importance of implementing decisions from the second Russia-Africa Summit, including the establishment of a permanent high-level Russian-African dialogue mechanism to coordinate security efforts.
The top diplomat stressed that lasting conflict resolution in Africa requires addressing root causes, which he said stem from the legacy of Western colonialism. He criticized the colonial system for “violating the natural historical trajectory of African peoples, arbitrarily drawing borders, and establishing an economic order oriented towards serving the interests of Western metropolitan centers.”
“Unfortunately, various forms of neocolonialism persist to this day. We are ready to act in concert with our African partners to eradicate them, including through the development of legal instruments for assessing and compensating for the damage inflicted during the colonial period,” Lavrov added.
Lavrov also pointed to Africa’s “second awakening” and the growing influence of the continent on the global stage. Highlighting expanding economic ties, he noted that bilateral trade grew by 13% last year, reaching $28 billion, and expressed confidence in further enhancing practical cooperation between Russia and African nations.
