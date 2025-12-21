403
US enforces visa restrictions on Honduran officials over 2025 election
(MENAFN) The United States has imposed visa restrictions on senior Honduran officials accused of interfering with the 2025 election vote count, according to a State Department statement.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington revoked the visa of Mario Morazan under Section 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, citing actions that “undermin(e) democracy in Honduras by impeding the vote count.”
The department also denied a visa application from Marlon Ochoa and implemented restrictions on another individual under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the law, which prohibits entry for conduct with potentially serious adverse effects on US foreign policy.
“The United States will not tolerate actions that undermine our national security and our region’s stability,” the statement said, adding: “We will consider all appropriate measures to deter those impeding the vote count in Honduras.”
Officials said the steps were taken in accordance with Sections 212(a)(3)(C) and 221(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
