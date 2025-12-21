South Africa Mass Shooting: Gunmen Kill 10 In Tavern Shooting Near Johannesburg, Motive Unknown

Fear and grief have gripped a township near Johannesburg after gunmen opened fire on a crowd near a tavern, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others. The sudden attack has shocked residents in an area already struggling with crime and poverty.

The shooting took place in Bekkersdal township, around 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg. According to police, unknown gunmen stormed the area near a tavern and began shooting without warning.

Some victims were shot inside and around the tavern, while others were randomly hit on nearby streets. The attackers fled the scene before police arrived.

Casualties confirmed by police

Police confirmed that 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in the attack. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, said authorities do not yet have details about the identities of those killed.

The shooting happened near a tavern or informal bar in Bekkersdal, an impoverished township close to some of South Africa's major gold mines. Police later said the site was illegally selling alcohol.

The area is known for high crime levels, making residents especially vulnerable to violence.

No arrests, motive still unclear

So far, no suspects have been identified, and police have not shared any possible motive for the attack. Investigations are ongoing, and officers are appealing for information from the public.

This is the second mass shooting in South Africa this month. On December 6, gunmen attacked a hostel near Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.

South Africa, with a population of about 63 million, continues to face one of the highest murder rates in the world, raising fresh concerns about public safety.

Families mourning the victims in Bekkersdal called for stronger policing and urgent action to stop gun violence.

