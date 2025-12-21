403
Atrangi New Year’s Eve: A Dazzling Family Celebration at Le Méridien Village Terrace
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Welcome the New Year with joy, laughter and togetherness at Atrangi New Year’s Eve, a delightful outdoor celebration at Le Méridien Village Terrace. Set within the hotel’s charming open-air courtyard, this festive evening promises great food, cheerful entertainment, views of the New Year’s Eve fireworks lighting up the Dubai skyline and a lively atmosphere perfect for families and friends to ring in 2026 under the stars.
Featuring a dynamic lineup of over five DJs, the event brings together great music, vibrant energy and a true sense of community. While parents come together to celebrate and soak in the festivities, children can enjoy a specially curated kids’ activity corner designed to keep them entertained with fun and creative experiences throughout the night.
Early bird packages are available for a limited time, including the House Package at AED 499 per person, the Premium Package at AED 699 per person and the Non-Alcoholic Package at AED 299 per person. Children below six years enjoy complimentary entry, and shisha will be available at an additional charge.
Doors open at 8 PM, with celebrations continuing until 3 AM, offering something special for every age. Gather your loved ones and welcome 2026 the Atrangi way, filled with warmth, good food, great music and unforgettable memories at Le Méridien Village Terrace.
When: Tuesday, 31 December 2025
Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM | Event runs until 3:00 AM
Where: Le Méridien Village Terrace, Dubai
notsosubtle
