An Old Man Remembers The Air Of Kashmir

A boatman warming his hands with a firepot in Dal Lake of Srinagar | KO File Photo: Abid Bhat



By Sahil Jahangir Mir

The first thing Ghulam Rasool remembers about his childhood in Kashmir is the air.

He talks about it the way people talk about someone they loved and still miss. You stepped outside, he says, and the air told you what kind of day it would be. It felt soft on the skin, carried a light sweetness from apple blossoms, and held the cool hint of snow melting high in the mountains.

Breathing came easily then. You filled your lungs, and something inside you eased.

Ghulam Rasool is in his late seventies now. He sits most afternoons outside his small home on the edge of Srinagar, wrapped in a woolen shawl that has grown thinner over the years, much like him. A handkerchief stays close to his mouth. The cough arrives without warning, deep and dry, as if it has travelled a long way before finding its voice. Doctors have given it a name that sounds clinical and tidy. He gives it a history.

“When I was young,” he says, looking toward the hills that rise faintly in the distance,“we did not know the word pollution. We only knew seasons.”

His childhood village was built of mud and wood. Kitchens sent up thin lines of smoke that dissolved into the open sky. Trees stood everywhere as companions. Walnut and willow, poplar and chinar offered shade, fuel, timber, and reassurance. They were never counted, only relied upon. Silence came easily in those days, and people treated it with care.

As a young man, Ghulam Rasool became a boatman on the Dal Lake. He learned the water the way others learn streets. He remembers mornings when the lake stirred before sunrise, shikaras sliding across its surface, oars dipping gently into water clear enough to reveal fish flashing beneath like slivers of light. Chinar trees lined the banks, casting steady and serene reflections on the lake. Tourists arrived, though their presence felt light.

There were fewer engines, fewer roads, and more walking. Development had not started making noise yet.

Change did not come all at once. Roads appeared first, wider and darker than before. Trees fell one at a time, each cut justified by need. A building rose here, a road stretched there. Promises followed, spoken with confidence. More trees would be planted. Progress would benefit everyone. Promises, he learned, disappear more easily than forests.

Vehicles multiplied, smoke followed, and the air grew heavier, though the weight was easy to ignore at first.

People adjusted, believing discomfort would pass. Modern life settled in with shopping complexes, concrete homes, diesel generators filling the gaps left by unreliable power. Brick kilns burned day and night.

Forests thinned, hills lost their cover, and the valley that once seemed to lift the sky began to hold it down.

The change now shows itself plainly. The air stings the eyes and scratches the throat. Winter brings smog that blends with fog until the mountains vanish behind a dull grey wall.

Schools close for days. Hospital wards fill with patients struggling to breathe. Children learn the use of inhalers earlier than multiplication tables.

Mornings are the hardest for Ghulam Rasool. There was a time, he says, when he would wake and take one long breath before opening his eyes. That breath felt like gratitude.

Now his hand reaches for medicine first. His grandchildren know a different valley. Traffic jams, horns, and dust from construction sites form their daily landscape.

On certain days the sky looks worn out. Stories of sweet air sound unreal to them, spoken in the tone reserved for myths.

One afternoon, his youngest grandson asked if the air had truly been different. The question stayed with him. Loss without shape resists explanation.

He thought of a winter from his youth when snow fell thick and clean, the cold sharp enough to wake the senses without wounding them. Wood burned sparingly, with respect for the forests that sheltered the valley.

Winters today feel harsher in another way. Snow arrives less often. Smoke fills the gaps. People burn whatever they can find, while heaters draw power from generators that run on diesel.

Doctors and environmental researchers have words for what is happening. They speak of particulate matter, emissions, deforestation, and rapid urban growth. Reports circulate, charts rise and fall, warnings grow more urgent.

Ghulam Rasool listens politely. His conclusion comes from a simpler place. Gratitude, he says, was forgotten somewhere along the way.

Chinar leaves once covered the ground in autumn, turning paths into rivers of gold. Many of those trees are gone, cleared to make room for traffic and expansion. Saplings stand in their place, thin and young, fighting for space in soil and air that offer little kindness.

Growth takes time, and time feels scarce.