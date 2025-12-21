Conway Becomes First NZ Batter To Hit Double Test Ton And Century In Same Match
Conway followed up his magnificent 227 in the first innings with a composed 100 in the second, reaching the milestone shortly before tea on Day 4.
With these innings, the 34-year-old joined an elite club, becoming only the 10th player in Test history to achieve the double of a double-hundred and a hundred in a single match. His performance places him alongside iconic names such as Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill.
Conway's marathon first-innings knock laid the foundation for New Zealand's commanding total of 575 for 8. The West Indies responded with a spirited effort, posting 420 all out.
This century was Conway's seventh in Test cricket, further underlining his consistency at the highest level. Meanwhile, New Zealand hold a 1–0 lead in the three-match series, having drawn the opening Test in Christchurch before claiming a nine-wicket victory in Wellington.
The opener was dismissed on the third ball after tea when Jayden Seales took a great catch at deep mid-wicket off Kavem Hodge. Conway positioned himself and pulled the ball towards deep mid-wicket, with the ball travelling flat. Seales moved to his left, leapt, and caught it expertly with both hands.
His partner Latham, was also dismissed soon after reaching the three-figure mark, with the same duo of Hodge and Seales doing the job for the Windies. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were racing to their half-centuries just when Latham signalled for declaration as the hosts posted a 462-run target for the visitors to chase.
