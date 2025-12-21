403
US, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar held talks on Gaza situation in Miami
(MENAFN) Officials from the United States, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar convened in Miami on Friday to review developments related to Gaza, according to statements shared by officials. Türkiye took part through its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, with participation confirmed by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
“At the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan were evaluated, and views were exchanged on the process of transitioning to the second phase,” the spokesperson said.
“In the discussions, it was noted that the ceasefire achieved in the first phase has continued despite violations, the release of hostages has been completed, and the conflicts have largely been halted,” he said.
“Regarding the second phase, arrangements to ensure that Gaza is governed by the Gazans were addressed; the steps to be taken concerning the Peace Council and the International Stabilization Force as envisaged in the peace plan were evaluated,” the spokesperson added.
According to officials, the talks focused on maintaining the fragile calm achieved so far and laying groundwork for the next stage of the peace initiative. On the sidelines of the Miami meeting, Fidan also held separate discussions with officials on diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
