403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dhahran Mall Celebrates Community Through the Sharqiyah International Race and Announces Al Tajdeed Renewal Initiative
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) For nearly two decades, Dhahran Mall has served as a gathering place where families create memories, communities come together, and generations celebrate life's milestones in the Eastern Province. This commitment to community was reaffirmed this past weekend as Dhahran Mall proudly served as the Golden Sponsor of the 27th Sharqiyah International Race, continuing the community engagement that has always defined the mall's identity.
Held along the Al-Khobar Corniche on December 13, 2025, under the honorary patronage of H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, the race brought together approximately 10,000 participants from across the Kingdom and beyond. In the days leading up to the event, Dhahran Mall hosted the official race kit distribution, welcoming an average of 2,000 runners daily over three days.
Demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity, Dhahran Mall partnered with Swaed Association for Physical Disability in the Eastern Province for a meaningful activation on December 11. The event invited community members to experience wheelchair mobility firsthand, developing empathy and understanding. Persons with disabilities participated in a symbolic race from Gate 1 to Gate 3, joined by one of Saudi Arabia's handball champions, reinforcing the message that sports and wellness unite everyone. Participants shared powerful reflections on accessibility and the importance of physical activity for all community members.
These initiatives embody what Dhahran Mall has always stood for: creating moments that resonate beyond the transaction, developing connections that endure, and serving as a cornerstone where every member of the community is welcomed and celebrated. Through programs that champion inclusivity, health, and social well-being, Dhahran Mall continues to demonstrate that meaningful engagement and authentic relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
This spirit of renewal and recommitment extends to Al Tajdeed, Dhahran Mall's comprehensive refresh initiative that began in December 2025 and will continue throughout 2026. Al Tajdeed, meaning 'renewal' in Arabic, honors the mall's legacy while preparing for its future. This initiative will enhance guest experiences, elevate the aesthetic environment, and reinforce Dhahran Mall's role as the Eastern Province's premier destination for meaningful retail and lifestyle experiences. Looking ahead, the planned Dhahran Boulevard expansion will further enrich the mixed-use environment, creating new dimensions of hospitality, community, and connection.
"At Dhahran Mall, we believe that true success is measured in the memories we help create and the communities we serve," said Mr. Majed Algothmi, Acting CEO. "Our sponsorship of the Sharqiyah International Race and our partnership with Swaed Association reflect our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. For nearly 20 years, families from all walks of life have trusted us with their celebrations, their everyday moments, and their special occasions. Al Tajdeed is our promise to honor that trust by renewing our spaces while staying true to the values that have made Dhahran Mall a beloved institution in the Eastern Province."
Since opening its doors in 2005, Dhahran Mall has been woven into the fabric of the Eastern Province. It has witnessed first steps in its corridors, celebrated countless Eids, hosted family traditions, and served as a backdrop for the everyday moments that define a community. Al Tajdeed honors this rich legacy, built on genuine relationships and meaningful connections that span generations.
Dhahran Mall's enduring strength lies in authentic connection. It's the warmth of familiar spaces, the trust built over years, and the understanding that a mall's true value lives in how deeply it integrates into the lives of the people it serves. As the Eastern Province continues to grow and transform, Dhahran Mall remains committed to being the destination where community comes first, where memories are made, and where every visit feels like coming home.
About Dhahran Mall
Dhahran Mall, operated by RED Malls, is one of the Eastern Province's premier shopping and lifestyle destinations, serving the community since 2005. Located on Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Road in Dhahran, the mall spans more than 160,000 square meters of gross leasable area with 95 percent occupancy. Dhahran Mall offers a carefully curated mix of fashion, entertainment, dining, and family experiences, maintaining its position as a cornerstone of community life in Dhahran, Dammam, and Al Khobar. With nearly two decades of service to the Eastern Province, Dhahran Mall continues to prioritize community integration, memorable experiences, and authentic connections above all else.
Held along the Al-Khobar Corniche on December 13, 2025, under the honorary patronage of H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, the race brought together approximately 10,000 participants from across the Kingdom and beyond. In the days leading up to the event, Dhahran Mall hosted the official race kit distribution, welcoming an average of 2,000 runners daily over three days.
Demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity, Dhahran Mall partnered with Swaed Association for Physical Disability in the Eastern Province for a meaningful activation on December 11. The event invited community members to experience wheelchair mobility firsthand, developing empathy and understanding. Persons with disabilities participated in a symbolic race from Gate 1 to Gate 3, joined by one of Saudi Arabia's handball champions, reinforcing the message that sports and wellness unite everyone. Participants shared powerful reflections on accessibility and the importance of physical activity for all community members.
These initiatives embody what Dhahran Mall has always stood for: creating moments that resonate beyond the transaction, developing connections that endure, and serving as a cornerstone where every member of the community is welcomed and celebrated. Through programs that champion inclusivity, health, and social well-being, Dhahran Mall continues to demonstrate that meaningful engagement and authentic relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
This spirit of renewal and recommitment extends to Al Tajdeed, Dhahran Mall's comprehensive refresh initiative that began in December 2025 and will continue throughout 2026. Al Tajdeed, meaning 'renewal' in Arabic, honors the mall's legacy while preparing for its future. This initiative will enhance guest experiences, elevate the aesthetic environment, and reinforce Dhahran Mall's role as the Eastern Province's premier destination for meaningful retail and lifestyle experiences. Looking ahead, the planned Dhahran Boulevard expansion will further enrich the mixed-use environment, creating new dimensions of hospitality, community, and connection.
"At Dhahran Mall, we believe that true success is measured in the memories we help create and the communities we serve," said Mr. Majed Algothmi, Acting CEO. "Our sponsorship of the Sharqiyah International Race and our partnership with Swaed Association reflect our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. For nearly 20 years, families from all walks of life have trusted us with their celebrations, their everyday moments, and their special occasions. Al Tajdeed is our promise to honor that trust by renewing our spaces while staying true to the values that have made Dhahran Mall a beloved institution in the Eastern Province."
Since opening its doors in 2005, Dhahran Mall has been woven into the fabric of the Eastern Province. It has witnessed first steps in its corridors, celebrated countless Eids, hosted family traditions, and served as a backdrop for the everyday moments that define a community. Al Tajdeed honors this rich legacy, built on genuine relationships and meaningful connections that span generations.
Dhahran Mall's enduring strength lies in authentic connection. It's the warmth of familiar spaces, the trust built over years, and the understanding that a mall's true value lives in how deeply it integrates into the lives of the people it serves. As the Eastern Province continues to grow and transform, Dhahran Mall remains committed to being the destination where community comes first, where memories are made, and where every visit feels like coming home.
About Dhahran Mall
Dhahran Mall, operated by RED Malls, is one of the Eastern Province's premier shopping and lifestyle destinations, serving the community since 2005. Located on Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Road in Dhahran, the mall spans more than 160,000 square meters of gross leasable area with 95 percent occupancy. Dhahran Mall offers a carefully curated mix of fashion, entertainment, dining, and family experiences, maintaining its position as a cornerstone of community life in Dhahran, Dammam, and Al Khobar. With nearly two decades of service to the Eastern Province, Dhahran Mall continues to prioritize community integration, memorable experiences, and authentic connections above all else.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment