The End Of The Year Affects Job Seekers Emotionally

Although December is often associated with celebration and the end of cycles, for many people who are unemployed or want a change of job, this time of year can intensify emotions such as frustration, anxiety, and ho p elessness.

This is explained by Jimena Sánchez, representative of the College of Guidance Professionals (CPO) and career counselor at the National Employment Agency (ANE), who warns that the emotional impact of this time of year can slow down progress in the job search if not properly addressed.“It is quite common that, towards the end of the year, people who are looking for work or want a change of job experience frustration and negative emotions. This also leads to sadness, financial pressure, and even paralysis in decision-making,” says Sánchez.

According to the counselor, many people assume that December is not a good time to look for a job; however, the Costa Rican labor market shows a different dynamic. Approximately one-third of companies do hire between the end and beginning of the year, especially in sectors such as commerce and services, which continue to be the most active according to data from the IICE-UCR and INEC.

“More than the timing, what really makes a difference is how people manage their active search and project their personal brand, both in person and digitally. Participating in job fairs, using digital platforms, and building networks are key factors in increasing job opportunities,” emphasizes the CPO representative.

These times tend to intensify feelings of frustration or hopelessness because they are socially perceived as moments of closure and personal evaluation. Many people review the goals they achieved during the year, and if they did not get the job or career change they hoped for, they may feel left behind or compare themselves to those who did.

In addition, the end of the year increases economic and family pressures, which can create a sense of urgency. All of this generates an emotional impact that is completely understandable and must be addressed with support, planning, and a more realistic view of the job search process.

– Loss of motivation

– Constant feeling of failure

– Low self-esteem

– Difficulty making decisions

– Anxiety about any job opportunity.

It is also a warning sign when the person stops applying for jobs, avoids checking their email, or feels that they do not have the skills to apply. These signs show that looking for a job or changing jobs is not only a technical process, but also an emotional one.

1. Do not face the process alone

There are free in-person and virtual services provided by career counselors. The National Employment Agency (ANE) has a Contact Center staffed by 15 professionals, in addition to regional units with 10 experts, who also offer in-person assistance to those who need it.

Career counseling provides comprehensive support, using tools that address issues such as motivation, self-awarenes, skills, decision-making, and analysis of the work environment.

2. Review and update your resume.

Adjust it to current job profiles and highlight key skills.

3. Work on your personal brand.

Both in your resume and on digital platforms and professional networks.

4. Reflect on your skills and analyze the job market.

Identify gaps and consider short courses or training to strengthen your profile.

5. Maintain and expand your network.

Talk to people in the sector, participate in job fairs, and reactivate previous connections.

Career guidance professionals say that the break at the end and beginning of the year allows people to reduce stress levels, recharge their batteries, and take a step back from the pressure of job hunting. When people allow themselves to rest, their mental clarity, decision-making ability, and motivation improve.

In addition, disconnecting helps balance expectations and resume the process with a more realistic and healthy perspective. In many cases, the beginning of the year is approached with greater serenity, focus, and willingness to continue the search for opportunities, clarifying goals.

