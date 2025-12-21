Year Ahead 2026: 6 South Indian Movies Releasing In 2026 Read On

Year Ahead 2026: South Indian superstars are set to shine in 2026. In fact, many major films are set to be released in 2026. So let's find out which ones they are. Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan; Check here

Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Raja Saab', directed by Maruthi Dasari. This movie will be released on January 9, 2026

'Jana Nayagan' is Thalapathy Vijay's pan-India film. This movie will clash with Prabhas's film 'Rajasab' as it is also releasing in theaters on January 9.

The film 'Jailer 2' is also on this list. It will be a sequel to the 2023 film and is set to rock the box office in 2026.

Prabhas will star in the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller 'Spirit'. The film will be released in theaters by mid-2026.

In 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', Yash will star alongside Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. The film will be released in 2026.

In the film 'Peddi', Ram Charan will be joined by Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijay Chandrasekhar. The film will be released in 2026.