Rivian Expands Hands-Free Driving And Digital Access

Rivian has begun deploying a major software update that introduces Universal Hands-Free Driving across supported highways, alongside expanded digital key functionality on both iOS and Android devices, marking a significant step in the electric vehicle maker's push to narrow the software gap with more established rivals.

The update, delivered over the air to owners of the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, enables drivers to operate their vehicles without hands on the wheel on mapped highways where Rivian's driver-assist system determines conditions are suitable. The company says the feature is designed to work across a broad network of divided highways in the United States and Canada, using a combination of camera-based driver monitoring, radar and high-definition maps to maintain lane position and manage speed.

Rivian said drivers must remain attentive at all times, with the system continuously tracking eye gaze and head position to ensure readiness to retake control. If the system detects inattention, it issues escalating warnings before disengaging. The approach reflects a cautious stance as regulators scrutinise hands-free systems following high-profile incidents involving competing technologies.

The hands-free rollout places Rivian in closer competition with advanced driver-assistance offerings from larger automakers, particularly systems such as General Motors' Super Cruise and Ford's BlueCruise, both of which rely on driver-monitoring cameras and geofenced highways. While Rivian's system does not yet handle urban streets or complex junctions, analysts note that highway automation remains the most commercially viable and regulator-friendly use case.

Alongside hands-free driving, the update expands Rivian's digital key support, allowing owners to lock, unlock and start their vehicles using smartphones running Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems. The feature relies on secure Bluetooth and ultra-wideband communication, enabling passive entry as drivers approach and walk away, without needing to take the phone out of a pocket or bag.

Rivian said the digital key can be shared with other drivers through the Rivian mobile app, with configurable permissions that limit access by time or function. This capability is increasingly seen as essential by EV buyers, particularly fleet users and families, as vehicles become more software-defined and less dependent on physical keys.

The company has been steadily enhancing its software stack since launching its first vehicles, using over-the-air updates to add features ranging from performance tweaks to user-interface changes. Executives have repeatedly described software as a core differentiator, arguing that frequent updates help keep vehicles competitive long after purchase and create a closer relationship with customers.

Industry observers say the latest release underscores Rivian's strategy of prioritising safety-conscious automation rather than pursuing fully autonomous claims. Unlike some rivals that market driver-assist systems with aspirational language, Rivian has emphasised incremental capability gains and clear boundaries around what the system can and cannot do. That positioning may resonate with regulators and risk-averse consumers, even if it limits headline-grabbing promises.

The update also includes refinements to adaptive cruise control, smoother lane-centering behaviour and interface changes that make it easier for drivers to understand when hands-free mode is available. Visual cues on the driver display indicate system status, while audible alerts prompt drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

For Rivian, which continues to face financial pressure as it scales production and works toward profitability, software upgrades offer a relatively low-cost way to add value and maintain brand momentum. The company has said that higher-margin software and services will play a growing role in its long-term business model, complementing vehicle sales.

